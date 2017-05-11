Prison inmate walks away from reentry program facility in Barrio - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Prison inmate walks away from reentry program facility in Barrio Logan

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 27-year-old prison inmate walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility in Barrio Logan Thursday.

Israel Hernandez is nearing the end of a two-year, eight-month sentence for vehicle theft, and he was scheduled to be released to probation in March 2018, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. 

Authorities were alerted around 4:20 a.m. that Hernandez's GPS device had been tampered with and were told by staffers he was seen exiting the back door at the facility on Boston Avenue near South 27th Street. Hernandez's GPS device was found in an adjacent parking lot, according to the CDCR.

The reentry program allows eligible inmates to serve the end of their sentences in the community instead of state prison.

Hernandez is 5 feet 8 and 207 pounds. Anyone who spots him or has information on his whereabouts was asked to call 911 or a local law enforcement agency.

