Man wanted for groping, flashing women in North County

Officials warned North County residents to be on the lookout for a man driving a white windowless van who could be groping and exposing himself to women.More>>
A 20-year-old female driver and her 19-year-old passenger were killed in a crash after allegedly leading police on a brief pursuit through Escondido Thursday.More>>
A driver who was fatally shot by sheriff's deputies on the Barona Ranch Indian Reservation may have attempted to ram a tribal security officer with his pickup truck minutes earlier, authorities said Thursday.More>>
A marine layer that has been affecting San Diego County for most of the week has diminished Thursday allowing temperatures to rise.More>>
Filmmakers and surf enthusiasts from around the world have come to San Diego to celebrate the art of surf cinema.More>>
A 27-year-old prison inmate walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility in Barrio Logan Thursday.More>>
Sentencing is scheduled Thursday for a pharmacist who fatally shot his female roommate's boyfriend at the door of the defendant's Ocean Beach condominium.More>>
For the second time this week, a CVS drug store in San Diego has been robbed of behind-the-counter cough syrup.More>>
Plumes of smoke may be visible above the southern San Diego area today as state and local firefighters conduct a roughly 70-acre controlled burn near the Otay Lakes, authorities advised.More>>
