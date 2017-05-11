Man wanted for groping, flashing women in North County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Officials warned North County residents to be on the lookout for a man driving a white windowless van who could be groping and exposing himself to women.

A man grabbed a woman from behind on Saturday as she walked past him in the 4000 block of Vista De La Tierra in Solana Beach, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

A second incident occurred two days later while a woman was jogging in the 17000 block of El Vuelo in Rancho Santa Fe, SDSO said. The van slowly rolled past the woman and then stopped before the driver exited the van and exposed himself.

Both times, the women were able to get away.

The same man is suspected in both incidents. He is described as a 5 foot 5 to 8 inch man with black hair, weighing 150 to 200 pounds. He may be between 20 to 30 years old and is clean shaven.

The Sheriff’s department urges any women who believe they may be victims to come forward. The Sexual Assault Unit can be reached at (858) 974-2316.

Anyone with information can make anonymous tips to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to a felony arrest.