John Hine celebrates 75 years in business and 60 years in San Diego

John Hine Mazda is celebrating 75 years in the business and 60 years in San Diego.

"Sixty years in San Diego is a tremendous milestone," President, John Hine, Jr. said. "The success of our dealership and loyalty of our community would not be possible without our hard-working employees who give quality customer service."

In 1942, John Hine, Sr. opened the first John Hine Pontiac location in Alton, Illinois. The Dealership was moved to Dallas, Texas in 1950 where it remained until it was closed in 1969. A second John Hine Pontiac opened on El Cajon Boulevard in San Diego in 1957. The Dealership moved to its current location in Mission Valley in 1965 and continued to sell Pontiacs until General Motors discontinued this line in 2010.

John Hine Mazda opened in 1970 and is one of Mazda's inaugural Elite Dealerships. A second John Hine Mazda location opened in Temecula, CA in 2007.

Both the San Diego Dealership and the Temecula Dealership have been recognized with the 2017 Mazda Gold Cup award. This award is a designation given to a Mazda dealership for its focus and dedication to customer satisfaction and new vehicle sales.

The Dealership, located at 1545 Camino Del Rio South in Mission Valley, offers a wide range of car loan and Mazda lease options, a huge selection of new and pre-owned inventory, a fully staffed service and maintenance center, genuine Mazda parts and a state-of-the-art collision repair center.