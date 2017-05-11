Formal campaign begins to repeal Gov. Brown's recent gas tax - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Formal campaign begins to repeal Gov. Brown's recent gas tax

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A grassroots movement to “roll back” Governor Jerry Brown’s gas tax increase is underway in California.

It started out as a discussion on Carl Demaio’s — the leader of the movement — radio talk show and now has become a grassroots movement to recall Democrat Orange County  State Senator Josh Newman. It is all part of a strategy to get the legislature to rescind the Governor’s gas tax hike.

Governor Brown says the hike, as well as an increase in vehicle fees, is a necessity to finance billions of dollars needed in infrastructure improvements.

At a gas station on a busy intersection in Fullerton Thursday, Demaio joined a popular Los Angeles radio talk show duo — KFI’s John and Ken — to publicize the movement and gather signatures for newman’s recall.

Demaio announced a major endorsement from the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, funder of the “Take Back the Gas Tax” campaign.

“When I first talked, everybody said, what can I do,” Demaio said. “So we have civic leaders state wide advocates, John and Ken, thrilled with the breadth of the coalition.”

Demaio disagrees that the increases will fund only infrastructure, despite assurances from Sacramento.

“We have to say no more money until you take existing money and put it where we wanted — back in  our roads,” Demaio said.

Demaio plans on leading a caravan of vehicles Saturday to Orange County as part of the movement.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

