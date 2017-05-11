President Trump decided to fire Comey before attorney general recommendation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUSI) — President Donald Trump decided to fire former FBI Director James Comes before a recommendation was made by his deputy attorney general, the President told NBC News Thursday.

"I was going to fire Comey," President Trump said in an interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt. "Regardless of the recommendation I was going to fire Comey."

The President’s statements Thursday contradicted the White House’s original explanation to Comey’s firing two days prior.

The White House on Tuesday said Trump decided to terminate Comey after receiving a formal recommendation letter from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

But in Thursday’s interview, the President said he had already made up his mind, and he asked Rosenstein to write the letter as a backup.

Trump also asserted in his letter to Comey that the former FBI Director told him three times he was not under investigation.

According to the Associated Press, Trump gave no details about what he was told or when and the White House failed to confirm these assertions.

"I'm not going to reveal to you conversations between the president of the United States and the director of the FBI," said Trump Adviser, Kellyanne Conway in an interview with CNN.

But several former Justice Department officials and federal prosecutors doubted that Comey would have spoken in the terms used by Trump, or even offered any assurances at all.

"Comey would not ever, in my opinion, say this to Trump," Peter Zeidenberg, who prosecuted public officials on corruption charges for the Justice Department's public integrity unit, wrote in an email.

"It is an ongoing investigation; there is no possible way that Comey could a) know that Trump was cleared of any misconduct at this stage of the investigation and b) it would be inappropriate for the FBI director - or any agent - to advise a potential subject of an investigation of their status directly. Wouldn't happen," Zeidenberg wrote.

Comey was in Los Angeles when he heard he was being fired from the Federal Bureau of Investigations Tuesday. He had not yet seen a letter saying that Trump no longer had the confidence Comey could effectively lead the Bureau.

Democrats questioned the reasoning, criticizing Trump for firing the person who was heading the investigation into possible collusion between the administration and Russia.