Water contact closure expanded to include Imperial Beach, Silver - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Water contact closure expanded to include Imperial Beach, Silver Strand and Avenida Lunar

Posted: Updated:

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) — County health officials Thursday expanded a sewage runoff-related water contact closure at the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Imperial Beach shorelines north to include the Silver Strand up to Avenida Lunar.

Sewage-contaminated runoff in the Tijuana River has been entering the Tijuana Estuary as a result of this season's rainfall, according to the county Department of Environmental Health.

Sample results indicate northward-moving ocean currents and contamination of ocean water at Silver Strand is occurring.

Signs warning of sewage contaminated water will remain in place until field measurements indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use.

