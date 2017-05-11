$10,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of Oceanside dog attacker(s)

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — With the help of a very generous donor, San Diego Animal Advocates is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for torturing two huskies recently in Oceanside.

The two huskies, Estrella and Cocayo, were repeatedly tortured and beaten by an unknown person(s) for months.

According to a GoFundMe page, in December of last year, someone fed marijuana to them in hopes they would die. In February, the family came home to find their two huskies covered in acid burns.

On April 28, the abuser struck again. The attacker broke into the home and gouged one of the dog's eyes and left it on the floor. The other dog was forced to drink some type of acid.

It is believed that the same perpetrator is also responsible for repeated incidents of tire slashing on the dogs owners' vehicle. The family was forced to move from their home for their animals' and their own safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oceanside Police Department Tip Line at (760) 435-4730.