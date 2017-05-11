Special Report: How did driver accused of injuring 6-year-old boy make it into the US?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — On the U.S./Mexico border Thursday, there is a fresh reminder of what can happen when criminal immigrants run free on the streets of San Diego.

At this moment, a little boy named Lennox Lake is fighting for his life after the family car was crushed by a repeat offender.

In court yesterday, that criminal immigrant plead not guilty to drunk driving, hit and run and having no license, again.

Over the past 15-years he’s been deported 15 times, committing similar crimes each time.

In this case, he manipulated the system by using a series of fake ID's, or traveling to spots he knew he could sneak through.

Not once did he fall into the so-called “sanctuary movement,” where certain cities set criminal immigrants free on this side of the border.

Every time this guy was busted, the local law enforcement worked with federal immigration to make sure he was sent back home to Mexico.

From there however, it's done.

There's no way to track them in Mexico, and zero cooperation from that side of the border.

Although the overall number of people busted at the border is way down, those who are captured tend to be bad dudes with bad intentions.

