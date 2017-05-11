Special Report: How did driver accused of injuring 6-year-old boy make it into the US?

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The Pentagon and top Trump advisers are recommending that more troops be sent into Afghanistan, but why?
And it seems President Trump may follow that recommendation.
Middle East Political Expert and lecturer of Political Science at San Diego State — Ron Bee — joined KUSI with more.More>>
On the U.S./Mexico border Thursday, there is a fresh reminder of what can happen when criminal immigrants run free on the streets of San Diego.More>>
Although it's no longer known as the methamphetamine capital of the world, San Diego County still has a big drug problem.More>>
County health officials Thursday expanded a sewage runoff-related water contact closure at the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Imperial Beach shorelines north to include the Silver Strand up to Avenida Lunar.More>>
President Donald Trump decided to fire former FBI Director James Comes before a recommendation was made by his deputy attorney generalMore>>
With the help of a very generous donor, San Diego Animal Advocates is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for torturing two huskies recently in Oceanside.More>>
A 27-year-old prison inmate walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility in Barrio Logan Thursday.More>>
Sentencing is scheduled Thursday for a pharmacist who fatally shot his female roommate's boyfriend at the door of the defendant's Ocean Beach condominium.More>>
For the second time this week, a CVS drug store in San Diego has been robbed of behind-the-counter cough syrup.More>>
A driver who was fatally shot by sheriff's deputies on the Barona Ranch Indian Reservation may have attempted to ram a tribal security officer with his pickup truck minutes earlier, authorities said Thursday.More>>
