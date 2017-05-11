New report shows record number of San Diegans are dying from met - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

New report shows record number of San Diegans are dying from methamphetamine use

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Although it's no longer known as the methamphetamine capital of the world, San Diego County still has a big drug problem.

A new report shows that a record number of San Diegans are dying from their meth use.

After 30 years of struggling with an addiction to meth Shari Hampton says with pride, that now she is sober.

We don't know how many others like Shari are on the path to recovery, but a new report shows the other side of meth use.

A record number of people are sick or dying from their addiction to the drug.

The Meth Strike Force in a news conference said 311 people died from methamphetamine use in the county in 2015.

The meth isn't coming from San Diego, once dubbed as the meth capital of the world. Today, the drug is flowing out of Mexico in huge quantities.

Of those who died, more than half were middle aged between the ages of 45 and 54, there were 94 people and there were 84 deaths in the age group.

Investigators at the medical examiner's office say older chronic meth users often succumb to heart failure.

The figures come as no surprise to drug treatment specialist Jeanne McAlister, who says price and access are some of the reasons meth becomes the drug of choice.

Behind the grim statistics, we also get stories from people like Shari, who found her road to healing, but only after deciding to reclaim her life.

For resources to help quit methamphetamine use call 1-877-NO2Meth (1-877-662-6384)
 

