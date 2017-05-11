More than 2,400 marines returning home to Camp Pendleton - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

More than 2,400 marines returning home to Camp Pendleton

By Elizabeth Alvarez

Thousands of service members stationed in San Diego County will be making their way over the next few days.

About 24,000 marines from 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit stationed at Camp Pendleton and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar have been serving for the past seven months in the Western Pacific, Middle East and the Horn of Africa. 

