Healthy Living: Teen depression rising in the U.S.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. In this week's Healthy Living segment, experts weigh in on depression in teenagers, which is a growing mental health problem across the country.

Depression doesn't always lead to suicide of course, but the sadness and anxiety can make life miserable. There are effective ways to treat it though.

Deborah Skvarna, a licensed marriage and family therapist with San Diego's Vista Hill Foundation, and Alice Kellogg, who spent her teenage years battling depression, joined KUSI with more.