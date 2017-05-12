Local priest celebrates 'Blue Mass' to bless San Diego first res - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Local priest celebrates 'Blue Mass' to bless San Diego first responders

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A special "Blue Mass" was held Thursday night as part of a blessing for our local first responders.

Father Nicolas Dempsey, Pastor of Saint Therese of Carmel Catholic Parish in Carmel Valley, offered prayers and a special blessing for San Diego-area police, firefighters and other first responders.

During the mass, bagpipes played, "Amazing Grace," and the National Anthem was sung.

This is the first Blue Mass held in San Diego. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.