Local priest celebrates 'Blue Mass' to bless San Diego first responders

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A special "Blue Mass" was held Thursday night as part of a blessing for our local first responders.

Father Nicolas Dempsey, Pastor of Saint Therese of Carmel Catholic Parish in Carmel Valley, offered prayers and a special blessing for San Diego-area police, firefighters and other first responders.

During the mass, bagpipes played, "Amazing Grace," and the National Anthem was sung.

This is the first Blue Mass held in San Diego.