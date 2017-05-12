Local priest celebrates 'Blue Mass' to bless San Diego first responders

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A special "Blue Mass" was held Thursday night as part of a blessing for our local first responders.
Father Nicolas Dempsey, Pastor of Saint Therese of Carmel Catholic Parish in Carmel Valley, offered prayers and a special blessing for San Diego-area police, firefighters and other first responders.
During the mass, bagpipes played, "Amazing Grace," and the National Anthem was sung.
This is the first Blue Mass held in San Diego.
