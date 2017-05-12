'Gator by the Bay' festival celebrates New Orleans culture in San Diego

People gathered on the Harbor Thursday for Blues Music and a whole 'lotta crawfish.
KUSI's Brandi Williams was LIVE with more on the Gator by the Bay Festival.
A special "Blue Mass" was held Thursday night as part of a blessing for our local first responders.
A unified Board of Trustees voted 5-0 Thursday night to bring back close to 500 teachers who had been facing possible layoffs, including many physical education (PE) and music teachers.
On the U.S./Mexico border Thursday, there is a fresh reminder of what can happen when criminal immigrants run free on the streets of San Diego.
Thousands of service members stationed in San Diego County will be making their way over the next few days.
People gathered on the Harbor Thursday for Blues Music and a whole 'lotta crawfish.
With the help of a very generous donor, San Diego Animal Advocates is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for torturing two huskies recently in Oceanside.
A 27-year-old prison inmate walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility in Barrio Logan Thursday.
Sentencing is scheduled Thursday for a pharmacist who fatally shot his female roommate's boyfriend at the door of the defendant's Ocean Beach condominium.
For the second time this week, a CVS drug store in San Diego has been robbed of behind-the-counter cough syrup.
