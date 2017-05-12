Morning fog rolls back into San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Morning fog is stretching from the coast to San Diego County's valleys Friday but will clear mid-morning to mostly sunny skies.

A trough of low pressure over the Pacific northwest is allowing a thick marine layer to reach San Diego County Friday. Fog is stretching past inland areas and into the foothills and valleys of San Diego. Fog will diminish by midday but may linger along the coast. Once fog clears, expect mostly sunny skies.

The increase in onshore flow will allow for temperatures to remain comfortable Friday. Similar conditions will continue throughout the weekend. By next week, there is a chance of rain due to a second system approaching the west coast.

Temperatures will be warm but comfortable Friday. High temperatures will be 70 degrees along the coast, 76 degrees inland, 66 degrees in the mountains and 94 for the deserts.