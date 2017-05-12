Motorcyclist leads officers on chase from LA to San Diego

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
More than 10,000 San Diego State University students will graduate this weekend in seven commencement ceremonies beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday in Viejas Arena on campus, school officials said.More>>
The Republican National Committee is in Coronado for the third and final day of their annual spring meeting and it hasn't been without protest.More>>
Morning fog is stretching from the coast to San Diego County's valleys Friday but will clear mid-morning to mostly sunny skies.More>>
A special "Blue Mass" was held Thursday night as part of a blessing for our local first responders.More>>
A unified Board of Trustees voted 5-0 Thursday night to bring back close to 500 teachers who had been facing possible layoffs, including many physical education (PE) and music teachers.More>>
The connector ramp from northbound state Route 163 to eastbound Interstate 8 in Mission Valley will be closed overnight for road work.More>>
One of three apparent drug-overdose victims found dead inside a Vista home was publicly identified Friday.More>>
A motorcyclist led authorities on a chase from Whittier to San Diego tonight before being arrested.More>>
People gathered on the Harbor Thursday for Blues Music and a whole 'lotta crawfish.More>>
With the help of a very generous donor, San Diego Animal Advocates is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for torturing two huskies recently in Oceanside.More>>
