Motorcyclist leads officers on chase from LA to San Diego - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Motorcyclist leads officers on chase from LA to San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A motorcyclist led authorities on a chase from Whittier to San Diego tonight before being arrested.

A speeding motorcyclist refused to yield to officers in Whittier around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, prompting a pursuit, according to authorities. The California Highway Patrol followed the motorcyclist for nearly 90 minutes from Los Angeles County to San Diego County.

At points, speed reached miles in excess of 130 miles per hour.

The suspect was taken into custody on southbound Interstate 805, south of Imperial Avenue.

