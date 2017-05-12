Three drug overdose victims found in Vista home

VISTA (KUSI) — One of three apparent drug-overdose victims found dead inside a Vista home was publicly identified Friday.

A neighbor discovered the bodies of 38-year-old Jennifer Dawn Duffin of Vista, a 33-year-old woman from Austin, Texas, and an unidentified man inside a duplex unit at 238 Vista Glen Way around 10:15 a.m. Thursday, according to the sheriff's department and the county Medical Examiner's Office. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff's deputies and homicide detectives investigated, then turned the case over to the county Medical Examiner's Office upon determining that the deceased had apparently died of self-administered overdoses, sheriff's Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam said.