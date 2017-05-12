Three drug overdose victims found in Vista home - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Three drug overdose victims found in Vista home

Posted: Updated:

VISTA (KUSI) — One of three apparent drug-overdose victims found dead inside a Vista home was publicly identified Friday. 

A neighbor discovered the bodies of 38-year-old Jennifer Dawn Duffin of Vista, a 33-year-old woman from Austin, Texas, and an unidentified man inside a duplex unit at 238 Vista Glen Way around 10:15 a.m. Thursday, according to the sheriff's department and the county Medical Examiner's Office. All three were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Sheriff's deputies and homicide detectives investigated, then turned the case over to the county Medical Examiner's Office upon determining that the deceased had apparently died of self-administered overdoses, sheriff's Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.