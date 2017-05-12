Repairs close SR-163 to I-8 interchange

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The connector ramp from northbound state Route 163 to eastbound Interstate 8 in Mission Valley will be closed overnight Friday for road work.

Crews are scheduled to apply a high-friction surface treatment, add reflective signs, improve drainage outlets and make other upgrades between 11 p.m. today and 9 a.m. Saturday, according to Caltrans.

While the ramp is closed, motorists will be detoured from northbound SR-163 onto the westbound Friars Road loop offramp, then will take southbound SR-163 to eastbound I-8, according to the state transit agency.