President warns Comey: better hope there are no 'tapes' of conversations

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUSI) — President Donald Trump warned ousted FBI director James Comey in a tweet Friday to "hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press."

The apparently threatening message seemed to suggest their are recordings between the President and the former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations that the White House could use against Comey.

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

When asked about the tweet, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a briefing Friday that it "was not a threat."

It is unclear whether there are recordings between the two, but Comey told a source he was not worried about any tapes, according to CNN.

"If there is a tape, there's nothing he is worried about," the source said.

President Trump has expressed his displeasure with Comey since the latter was fired Tuesday while in Los Angeles. Trump said on NBC News Thursday he had made the decision to fire Comey before recommendations from his staff because he had lost confidence in his ability to do his job.

His statements contradicted explanations given earlier in the week by White House staff, who repeatedly said James Comey was fired on the recommendation of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Trump explained the contradicting statements Friday, tweeting, "As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!...."

As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

The firing of the director of the FBI has raised concerns into the handling of an investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump Administration. Some Democrats believe Comey was fired because the investigation was coming too close to a discovery.

For the first time, President Trump acknowledged the firing did have something to do with the Russia investigation, but it was not what Democrats thought.

Turmp told NBC News Thursday when he made the decision to fire Comey," I said 'you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it's an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won.'"