Allied Gardens man who killed brother deemed insane

More than 10,000 San Diego State University students will graduate this weekend in seven commencement ceremonies beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday in Viejas Arena on campus, school officials said.More>>
The Republican National Committee is in Coronado for the third and final day of their annual spring meeting and it hasn't been without protest.More>>
The family of 6-year-old Lennox, who was severely injured after a hit-and-run driver slammed into the family's vehicle on their way home from Disneyland, is awake and continues to recover.More>>
Congressman Darrell Issa (R-49) joined GMSD Friday to discuss his vote on health care, the decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, what will happen to nuclear waste at San Onofre and more.More>>
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced a new partnership Friday to help local legal immigrants working in the city become naturalized citizens.More>>
An out-of-control vehicle slammed into a Miramar-area insurance office Friday, leaving one person injured and prompting a precautionary evacuation of the damaged building.More>>
A man who murdered his younger brother on the front lawn of the victim's home in Allied Gardens will be sent to Patton State Hospital in San Bernardino, a judge ruled Friday.More>>
The connector ramp from northbound state Route 163 to eastbound Interstate 8 in Mission Valley will be closed overnight for road work.More>>
One of three apparent drug-overdose victims found dead inside a Vista home was publicly identified Friday.More>>
A motorcyclist led authorities on a chase from Whittier to San Diego tonight before being arrested.More>>
