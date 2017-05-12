Boy injured in hit-and-run on way home from Disneyland awake

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The family of 6-year-old Lennox, who was severely injured after a hit-and-run driver slammed into the family's vehicle on their way home from Disneyland, is awake and continues to recover.
According to the GoFundMe page, Lennox sustained an open skull fracture with the location being slightly above his left eye. He had initial surgery to repair the outside wound over the left eyebrow area, which took about 6 stitches. He later had another surgery which involved opening the scalp at the hairline, peeling it off the skull to expose the damage, irrigating the area. Then they positioned the depressed bone and stitched him back up.
Related Link: San Ysidro hit-and-run suspect had been deported 15 times
"Our family has truly been touched by the heartfelt prayers and donations that have been made to help Lennox in his road to recovery," the family posted on their GoFundMe page.
As of Friday afternoon, the campaign has raised $80,000.
Border Patrol agents later arrested the suspected driver, 38-year-old Constantino Banda who had been deported at least 15 times before, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Banda plead not guilty Wednesday to charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs resulting in bodily injury, hit-and-run resulting in injury and driving under the influence, according to court documents.
