Out-of-control vehicle crashes into Miramar insurance office, minor injuries reported

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An out-of-control vehicle slammed into a Miramar-area insurance office Friday, leaving one person injured and prompting a precautionary evacuation of the damaged building.

The crash in the 9400 block of Black Mountain Road happened about 1 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Medics took the victim to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, city spokesman Alec Phillipp said.