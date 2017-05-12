Suspect fatally shot in Barona OIS identified - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Suspect fatally shot in Barona OIS identified

BARONA (KUSI) — The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified the suspect killed Wednesday in a sheriff-involved shooting on the Barona Ranch Indian Reservation.

The suspect was identified as 50 year-old Santa Barbara resident Jeroen Peter Koornwinder. The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Near the end of this pursuit, deputies attempted to disable Koornwinder's vehicle using a "Stop Stick" tire deflation device.

As they deployed the device, Koornwinder accelerated his vehicle and attempted to hit them. Two deputies fired at Koornwinder to prevent him from hitting their partners.

Koornwinder continued from the area of the shooting, turned his vehicle southbound on Ketuull Uunyaa Way before colliding into a Sheriff's marked patrol vehicle.

The collision turned the patrol SUV and pushed it back into a Tribal Enforcement vehicle.

Koornwinder continued around the collision and further down the road where he collided with an occupied Lexus before running off road and coming to a stop.

Four women occupied the Lexus involved in the second collision; two women in their 70's, one woman in her 60's and a 17 year old. Three of the four women in the Lexus sustained injuries resulting from the collision. The 17-year-old was uninjured; two of the women remain hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

