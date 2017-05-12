Assemblymember Todd Gloria: Stemming the flow of sewage requires international cooperation

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) — After another weekend of stormy conditions in San Diego County that caused even more sewage to spill into the waters off Imperial Beach and the Tijuana River Valley, California State Assemblymember Todd Gloria (D-San Diego) visited and toured the contaminated sites on Friday in an effort to help find solutions to end the spills.

Assemblymember Gloria represents the 78th Assembly District of California, which includes the City of Imperial Beach and the Tijuana River Valley.

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) lifted the water contact closure Friday for the ocean shoreline at Strand State Beach and Imperial Beach.

This includes the beach-line from the north end of Silver Strand at Avenida Lunar to the south end of Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach.

Recent water quality testing conducted by DEH confirms that Tijuana River flows are no longer impacting these beaches. This area was recently closed to water contact due to sewage-contaminated flows from the Tijuana River entering the United States.

The water contact closure for the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park beach-lines remains in effect due to residual sewage impacts from recent Tijuana River flows.

This includes the beach-line from the south end of Seacoast Drive to the International Border. Signs will remain in place at these locations until sample results indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use.

For updates on beach closure information please visit our website at www.sdbeachinfo.com or call the 24-hr. hotline at (619) 338-2073.