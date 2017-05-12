New bill would allow survivors of child sex trafficking to sue

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A state assembly bill that cracks down on the sale of children for sex is one step closer to passage.

The bill introduced by San Diego Legislator Brian Maeinschein targets the people who are both selling and buying children for sex.

There's a big difference between prostitution and trafficking: a child or adult who is being controlled and sold for sex by someone else is a trafficking victim.

The bill sponsored by Assemblymember Maeinschein will allow victims and prosecutors to sue the pimps and "johns," or as the bill says more accurately, the men who pay to rape a child.

AB 1495 will explicitly allow child victims, the Attorney General, district attorneys, and certain city attorneys to sue and obtain large sums from men who pay to rape children and their child trafficking enablers.

AB 1495 enacts an explicit civil cause of action targeting child rapists by offering victims and law enforcement a realistic and credible chance to sue child rapists and their commercial allies.

The bill permits suits for significant money penalties (up to $50,000), damages, and attorney's fees. The bill also makes it easier for victims to be protected by restraining orders and directs money obtained to aid the victims.

AB 1495 will help stem the demand and help save the lives of children.

The average commercially sexually exploited children (CSEC) are not "passing" for being over 18. The average age of girls when they begin to be sexually trafficked is 12- 14 years; for boys the average age is 11 to 13 years old.

The younger the child, the higher the price. And this is a California problem.

Three of the nation's sex trafficking "hubs" are located in California: San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles.

To grasp how vast the demand for child sexual exploitation is, consider this: a recent study found that in San Diego alone, sex trafficking is an $810 million a year industry. This is comparable to the yearly economic activity generated for the area by the world famous San Diego Zoo.

Faced with such vast profits, criminal sanctions aren't enough.

For example, in 2010 there were more than 43,000 females arrested nationwide for prostitution-related offenses, while just 19,000 males were arrested, including "Johns" pimps, and male sex-workers.

Men who pay to rape children generate the demand that drives the lucrative and thus expanding market for CSEC.

California has been a leader in implementing compassionate reforms treating such children as victims, not criminals. Yet, these reforms will not reduce the number of CSEC. Only by reducing the demand will we reduce the number of children being raped for money.

And, the kind of men who rape children for money require powerful reasons not to.

