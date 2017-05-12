New bill would allow survivors of child sex trafficking to sue

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A state assembly bill that cracks down on the sale of children for sex is one step closer to passage.More>>
The nation is still responding to the sudden firing of FBI Director James Comey.More>>
The family of 6-year-old Lennox, who was severely injured after a hit-and-run driver slammed into the family's vehicle on their way home from Disneyland, is awake and continues to recover.More>>
After another weekend of stormy conditions in San Diego County that caused even more sewage to spill into the waters off Imperial Beach and the Tijuana River Valley, California State Assemblymember Todd Gloria (D-San Diego) visited and toured the contaminated sites on Friday in an effort to help find solutions to end the spills.More>>
More than 10,000 San Diego State University students will graduate this weekend in seven commencement ceremonies beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday in Viejas Arena on campus, school officials said.More>>
The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) lifted the water contact closure Friday for the ocean shoreline at Strand State Beach and Imperial Beach.More>>
The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified the suspect killed Wednesday in a sheriff-involved shooting on the Barona Ranch Indian Reservation.More>>
An out-of-control vehicle slammed into a Miramar-area insurance office Friday, leaving one person injured and prompting a precautionary evacuation of the damaged building.More>>
A man who murdered his younger brother on the front lawn of the victim's home in Allied Gardens will be sent to Patton State Hospital in San Bernardino, a judge ruled Friday.More>>
The connector ramp from northbound state Route 163 to eastbound Interstate 8 in Mission Valley will be closed overnight for road work.More>>
