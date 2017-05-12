Water contact closure lifted for South County San Diego beaches

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) lifted the water contact closure Friday for the ocean shoreline at Strand State Beach and Imperial Beach.

This includes the beach-line from the north end of Silver Strand at Avenida Lunar to the south end of Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach.

Recent water quality testing conducted by DEH confirms that Tijuana River flows are no longer impacting these beaches.

This area was recently closed to water contact due to sewage-contaminated flows from the Tijuana River entering the United States.

The water contact closure for the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park beach-lines remains in effect due to residual sewage impacts from recent Tijuana River flows.

This includes the beach-line from the south end of Seacoast Drive to the International Border. Signs will remain in place at these locations until sample results indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use.

For updates on beach closure information please visit our website at www.sdbeachinfo.com or call the 24-hr. hotline at (619) 338-2073