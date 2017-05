A Russian Fighter jet came very close to the USS Carl Vinson Strike Group earlier this week.

A U.S. official said the jet came within 70 miles of the Vinson and flew within 20 feet of a U.S. Reconnaissance Aircraft, which was flying over the Black Sea on Tuesday.

A U.S. spokesman said such incidents have the capability of turning dangerous quickly.

In a statement issued Friday, Russian officials called the encounters a "greeting maneuver."