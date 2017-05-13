San Diego People: Padres legend Tony Gwynn given memorial in Poway

POWAY (KUSI) — An 11-foot-tall statue and plaza honoring Hall of Fame baseball player Tony Gwynn was unveiled May 9 in an emotional ceremony at Lake Poway Tuesday.

The ceremony took place on what would have been Gwynn's 57th birthday. He died nearly three years ago of cancer.

Tony Gwynn, Jr., Anisha Gwynn and Alicia Gwynn — his son, daughter and wife respectively — held back tears as they spoke at the event, and praised the community that made it happen.

Gwynn, who played with the Padres for 20 seasons, lived with his family in the inland North County city.

And here it is! The new Tony Gwynn statue! #HappyBirthdayMrPadre ?????? pic.twitter.com/A1HYDR6UFs — Padres Radio (@PadresRadio) May 9, 2017

Poway residents, baseball fans and businesses donated more than $190,000 for the bronze artwork, while 15 companies donated materials and labor valued at $108,000 to construct the memorial plaza itself, according to the city of Poway.

"The city’s tribute to its 'hometown hero' has been a true team effort," the city said.

The statue arrived in Monday after a 1,350-mile journey from Texas.

“I can’t wait for the moment that we unveil the statue and celebrate what we’ve accomplished together," Poway Mayor Steve Vaus said before the event. "This is going to be a tribute that will likely become one of our city’s most recognizable landmarks.”

