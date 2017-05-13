East Village hit-and-run leaves woman with life-threatening inj - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

East Village hit-and-run leaves woman with life-threatening injuries

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Police are searching for a motorist involved in a hit-and run suspect who fled the scene and left one woman with life-threatening injuries Friday.

The victim, a woman in her 40's, was found lying on the pavement at the Ace Parking lot in the 1300 block of National Avenue after a gray Jeep ran over her at 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to San Diego police.

The unidentified motorist stopped for a moment, then drove off, leaving the area to the east on Imperial Avenue, San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims said.

The woman, whose name was withheld, was taken to a hospital for treatment of severe injuries by medics.

The Jeep had a California license plate of 6UGV248. It also was reported to have a large roof rack and black rims, police said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.