East Village hit-and-run leaves woman with life-threatening injuries

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Police are searching for a motorist involved in a hit-and run suspect who fled the scene and left one woman with life-threatening injuries Friday.

The victim, a woman in her 40's, was found lying on the pavement at the Ace Parking lot in the 1300 block of National Avenue after a gray Jeep ran over her at 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to San Diego police.

The unidentified motorist stopped for a moment, then drove off, leaving the area to the east on Imperial Avenue, San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims said.

The woman, whose name was withheld, was taken to a hospital for treatment of severe injuries by medics.

The Jeep had a California license plate of 6UGV248. It also was reported to have a large roof rack and black rims, police said.