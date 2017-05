A signature foodie mainstay, this year's "Eat.Drink.Read. A Culinary Event for Literacy" will challenge chefs to think outside the "book".

"One in five adults in San Diego possess below-basic literacy skills," says Jose Cruz, CEO of SDCOL. "Many of these adults are also parents, and their children become adversely affected by low-level reading skills at home. We work to address this problem through our literacy programs which are funded, in part, through Eat.Drink.Read."