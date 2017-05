Reno has contributed to various film soundtracks. In 1984, he performed a duet with Ann Wilson of Heart, "Almost Paradise", for the movie Footloose. With Loverboy, the band contributed "Heaven in Your Eyes" for the movie Top Gun, in 1986. Reno contributed the song "Chasing the Angels" for the soundtrack to Iron Eagle II in 1988 a long with the song "Whenever There's a Night" for the movie Dream a Little Dream in 1989.