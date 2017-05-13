Memorial service held for mother of three killed in UTC mass shooting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Memorial services were held Saturday for 35-year-old mother of three Monique Clark who was killed in a mass shooting in UTC.

The memorial was held at the Rock Church in La Jolla, where hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the life of Monique and for her family and friends to begin the healing process.

Monique Clark was killed during a mass shooting on April 30 that took place during a pool party at the La Jolla Crossroads apartment complex. seven other people were injured, Clark was the only fatality.

The shooter was shot and killed by police at the scene of the shooting.

Family and friends described her as curious, feisty, and passionate about her family. She leaves behind three daughters ages 13, 11 and 2.

Monique's mother, Michelle Fuget, has created a Gofundme page to help pay for funeral costs and to help care for her three young daughters. The page has raised nearly $80,000 as of May 13

Her mother said the following about her daughter on the Gofundme page:

"The grieving process is fresh, raw, and real. My granddaughters lost their mother, I lost my daughter, her siblings lost their sister, and countless other family members and close friends have lost someone who was taken from us too soon due to a senseless, cowardly act of violence."

