One man dead after being ejected from his vehicle in SR-54 crash

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — One man was killed Friday night when an SUV rolled down the side of a 54 Freeway off-ramp in Chula Vista and was ejected from his vehicle, authorities said.

The victim was reportedly not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car. Bystanders who witnessed the crash attempted life-saving procedures, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was reported at 6:30 p.m. on the eastbound 54 Freeway at Fourth Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle was described as an older white Jeep that fell off the Fourth Street off-ramp and rolled down an embankment, coming to rest against a
fence, according to the CHP.

CHP is still working to determine what caused the crash Witnesses reported a reckless driver who spun out before leaving the road, the CHP said. 

