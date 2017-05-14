Sunny conditions in store for Mothers Day in San Diego - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Sunny conditions in store for Mothers Day in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — While the weather is expected to start cooling down, a sunny Mothers Day forecast is in store for San Diego.

Light showers are expected late Sunday night into Monday and possibly Tuesday. A heavy marine later will arrive late Sunday night through Tuesday as well.

After cooler weather hits San Diego through Tuesday, conditions will get much warmer heading into next weekend.

