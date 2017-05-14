Mothers Day is the last day to visit the Carlsbad flower fields - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Mothers Day is the last day to visit the Carlsbad flower fields

Posted: Updated:

If you haven't been to the Carlsbad flower fields this year, Sunday is your last chance. Celebrate Mothers Day in style! The stage will be filled with colorful dancing from the Rancho Buena Vista High School's Ballet Folklorico. In addition, you can make your own mixed bouquets for only $5 

