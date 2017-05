The Kelly McGinnis Memorial Foundation is hosting the Kelly McGinnis Memorial Golf Tournament. The foundation was created in 2007, as a way to honor the memory of Kelly McGinnis who passed away 12-24-2005 at the age of 18. Our mission is to provide an avenue for young adults who do not feel that college is a good fit for them, and would like to work with their hands and be contributing citizens of society both by being to support themselves and by giving back through volunteerism.