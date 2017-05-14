Last day of Gator by the Bay

Sunday is the last day to attend Gator by the BAY.

Gator by the Bay bills itself as "Mardi Gras in May." An even better hook might be: "Mardi Gras in May — minus the stifling heat and humidity of New Orleans."

Either way, this annual San Diego celebration of Louisiana music, culture, cuisine and revelry will celebrate its 16th anniversary Thursday through Sunday at Spanish Landing Park. Ticket information appears below.

Accordingly, the all-ages festival's French Quarter Food Court will offer such Big Easy favorites as etouffee, po' boy sandwiches, hush puppies, boudin sausages, seafood gumbo, beignets, pralines and more.

As in previous years, a 24-foot refrigerated truck will bring in 10,000 pounds of crawfish from the southern Louisiana town of Opelousas. Nathan Richard of New Orlean's Cavan restaurant — one of Louisiana Cookin' magazine's "Chefs to Watch in 2016" — will share recipes, cook and give free samples of his food at the festival's Culinary Demonstration Tent.