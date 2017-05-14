

Every adult can name a special teacher who affected his or her life. Teachers create our collective future, acting as role models and confidants, in addition to their official jobs helping students learn the curriculum. And yet, today teachers are facing funding cuts and low morale, while we head toward a national teacher shortage. What better time than now to show teachers we need and appreciate them? The 101 stories in Chicken Soup for the Soul: Inspiration for Teachers provide our educators with the inspiration and positive reinforcement they deserve every day.