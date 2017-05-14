SDSU student completes graduation coursework while battling cancer

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Viejas Arena was full of emotion Sunday where San Diego State University's commencement ceremonies were held, but it was a particularly special day for one student.

Joshua Holmes, a student at SDSU, completed his graduation coursework while battling a rare form of cancer.

Two months ago he learned he had cancer, but he didn't let extended hospital stays, chemotherapy session and all the stresses of college stop him from earning his diploma. He recently came off a 30 day hospital stay where he completed his classwork from his hospital bed.

Holmes was diagnosed with, soft tissue sarcoma, a form of cancer so rare that only 20 people suffer from it every year.

Despite all the challenges he faced and the daily fear he had, he said that he had to keep pushing forward. Holmes believes that his cancer has helped shape who he wants to be and it will help him build the career he wants because the struggles he has overcome.

Holmes graduated from the College of Professional Studies and Fine Arts with a degree in Journalism.