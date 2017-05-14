SDSU student completes graduation coursework while battling canc - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SDSU student completes graduation coursework while battling cancer

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Viejas Arena was full of emotion Sunday where San Diego State University's commencement ceremonies were held, but it was a particularly special day for one student.

Joshua Holmes, a student at SDSU, completed his graduation coursework while battling a rare form of cancer.

Two months ago he learned he had cancer, but he didn't let extended hospital stays, chemotherapy session and all the stresses of college stop him from earning his diploma. He recently came off a 30 day hospital stay where he completed his classwork from his hospital bed.

Holmes was diagnosed with, soft tissue sarcoma, a form of cancer so rare that only 20 people suffer from it every year.

Despite all the challenges he faced and the daily fear he had, he said that he had to keep pushing forward. Holmes believes that his cancer has helped shape who he wants to be and it will help him build the career he wants because the struggles he has overcome.

Holmes graduated from the College of Professional Studies and Fine Arts with a degree in Journalism.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.