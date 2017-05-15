Suspected drunk driver arrested after killing woman in hit-and-run crash

RAMONA (KUSI) — One woman was killed late Sunday evening near the San Vicente Resort in Ramona by a suspected drunk driver who slammed into the back of her car and fled the scene to a local bar.

Andrew Milonis, 44, was driving a GMC Yukon when he crashed into the back of a Dodge Dart, causing it to slam into a tree and killing the female driver, said California Highway Patrol officials.

After the crash, Milonis ordered a Lyft to flee the scene, taking him to the Turkey Inn Bar, a local bar in Ramona where he was later arrested.

Authorities closed the roadway in the vicinity of the crash site. It was reopened shortly before 11 p.m.

The crash on San Vicente Road near Arena Drive was reported around 6:45 p.m. on Mother's Day. The name of the person killed in the crash, a 31-old-woman, was not immediately available.

Milonis has been charged with driving under the influence causing death, hit-and-run causing death and vehicular manslaughter. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, May 17.