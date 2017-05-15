Suspected drunk driver arrested after killing woman in hit-and-run crash

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
One woman was killed late Sunday evening near the San Vicente Resort in Ramona by a suspected drunk driver who slammed into the back of her car and fled the scene to a local bar.More>>
One woman was killed late Sunday evening near the San Vicente Resort in Ramona by a suspected drunk driver who slammed into the back of her car and fled the scene to a local bar.More>>
Viejas Arena was full of emotion Sunday where San Diego State University's commencement ceremonies were held, but it was a particularly special day for one student.More>>
Viejas Arena was full of emotion Sunday where San Diego State University's commencement ceremonies were held, but it was a particularly special day for one student.More>>
New mothers were treated to a special treat at Sharp Hospital for Mothers DayMore>>
New mothers were treated to a special treat at Sharp Hospital for Mothers DayMore>>
While the weather is expected to start cooling down, a sunny Mothers Day forecast is expected for San Diego. Light showers are expected late Sunday night into Monday and possibly Tuesday.More>>
While the weather is expected to start cooling down, a sunny Mothers Day forecast is expected for San Diego. Light showers are expected late Sunday night into Monday and possibly Tuesday.More>>
At least one person was killed Friday night when an SUV rolled down the side of a 54 Freeway off-ramp in Chula Vista, authorities said.More>>
At least one person was killed Friday night when an SUV rolled down the side of a 54 Freeway off-ramp in Chula Vista, authorities said.More>>
Police are searching for a motorist involved in a hit-and run suspect who fled the scene and left one woman with life-threatening injuries Friday.More>>
Police are searching for a motorist involved in a hit-and run suspect who fled the scene and left one woman with life-threatening injuries Friday.More>>
It was a big night Friday for the San Diego Mesa College Fashion Department. They held their annual Golden Scissors Fashion Show for the 36th year in a row.More>>
It was a big night Friday for the San Diego Mesa College Fashion Department. They held their annual Golden Scissors Fashion Show for the 36th year in a row.More>>
The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) lifted the water contact closure Friday for the ocean shoreline at Strand State Beach and Imperial Beach.More>>
The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) lifted the water contact closure Friday for the ocean shoreline at Strand State Beach and Imperial Beach.More>>
The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified the suspect killed Wednesday in a sheriff-involved shooting on the Barona Ranch Indian Reservation.More>>
The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified the suspect killed Wednesday in a sheriff-involved shooting on the Barona Ranch Indian Reservation.More>>