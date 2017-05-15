SDSU names Sally Roush as interim president

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
One woman was killed late Sunday evening near the San Vicente Resort in Ramona by a suspected drunk driver who slammed into the back of her car and fled the scene to a local bar.More>>
Rep. Susan Davis, D-San Diego, hosted a medical research roundtable with local life science leaders and disease advocacy groups in Torrey Pines Monday to discuss the impending budget cuts to the National Institutes of Health.More>>
Sally Roush, a longtime San Diego State University executive has been named interim president effective on July 1, following the departure of President Elliot Hirshman, it was announced Monday.More>>
Dog bites of children are on the rise in San Diego County, according to officials at Rady Children's Hospital and the San Diego Humane Society, so they plan to hold a news conference Monday to offer tips to parents on how to keep kids safe around dogs.More>>
Thousands of Navy sailors and Marines will return to San Diego Monday after a seven-month deployment to the western Pacific and Indian oceans, and duty off the Middle East and the Horn of Africa.More>>
Police are searching for a motorist involved in a hit-and run suspect who fled the scene and left one woman with life-threatening injuries Friday.More>>
It was a big night Friday for the San Diego Mesa College Fashion Department. They held their annual Golden Scissors Fashion Show for the 36th year in a row.More>>
The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) lifted the water contact closure Friday for the ocean shoreline at Strand State Beach and Imperial Beach.More>>
The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified the suspect killed Wednesday in a sheriff-involved shooting on the Barona Ranch Indian Reservation.More>>
