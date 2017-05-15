Stabbing suspect shot by deputies outside Solana Beach Rubio's

SOLANA BEACH (KUSI) — A man suspected of stabbing a restaurant manager in Solana Beach was shot by deputies after a provocation, according to San Diego Sheriff's Department.

A customer and a manager got into an argument at a Rubio's Coastal Grill at the corner of Via De La Valle and South Highway 101 Monday, San Diego Sheriff's spokesperson Ryan Keim said. The customer was asked to leave.

Deputy-involved shooting under investigation in @CitySolanaBeach. Avoid area near South Hwy 101 and Via De La Valle. https://t.co/RbWZHqnrie pic.twitter.com/cvynh9ho5f — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) May 16, 2017

A short while later, the customer returned to the restaurant with a knife and stabbed the manager three times in the face, Keim said.

Deputies arrived to the Rubio's restaurant around 4 p.m. Monday and, after a provocation by the customer, opened fire, Keim said. The details surrounding what led to the shooting were not clear.

The condition of both the manager and the customer were not immediately known.

Rubio's released a statement on the incident:

"Rubio’s takes the safety of our Team Members and guests very seriously, and our primary focus right now is to make sure our Team Members and guests are safe. We are working diligently with authorities to investigate the incident. We cannot disclose any further information as company policy states that we do not disclose personal information about our Team Members.” — Angelica Gamble-Wong, Senior Vice President of People Services at Rubio’s

Railway service was delayed due to the incident, according to North County Transit. Alternate bus service was being provided out of Sorrento Valley.

#NCTDServiceAlert: Due to police activity at Via De La Valle, bus bridge will be establish for NB COASTER passengers out of Sorrento Valley — North County Transit (@GoNCTD) May 15, 2017

#NCTDServiceAlert Buses will be used to transport patrons to trains at Sol Beach and Sor Valley. Expect COASTER delays of 60-90minutes. — North County Transit (@GoNCTD) May 16, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.