Report claims President Trump leaked classified info to Russian officials

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUSI) — A report from the Washington Post claims President Donald Trump leaked classified information during a closed meeting with the Russian officials last week, an accusation the White House says is false.

According to a Washington Post anonymous source, the President shared highly-classified information on counter-terrorism efforts with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak by describing details about how the Islamic State plans to use laptop computers as bombs on planes.

The report in the Washington Post said anonymous officials told them the information Trump shared during the May 10 meeting had been provided by a U.S. partner through an intelligence-sharing arrangement, which the United States did not have permission to disclose.

U.S. National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster — who was present during the President’s meeting with the Russian officials — made a statement outside the White House Tuesday afternoon.

"At no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed and the President did not disclose any military operations that weren't already publicly known," McMaster said. "I was in the room. It didn't happen."

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was also in the meeting and said in a statement Monday, “a broad range of subjects” were discussed including counter-terrorism efforts, “but they did not discuss sources, methods or military operations.”