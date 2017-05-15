Report claims President Trump leaked classified info to Russian officials

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Officials were investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Solana Beach Monday evening.More>>
A report that tracks and grades the quality of life in San Diego County was released for the eighth year Monday.More>>
A report from the Washington Post claims President Donald Trump leaked classified information during a closed meeting with the Russian officials last week, an accusation the White House says is false.More>>
One woman was killed late Sunday evening near the San Vicente Resort in Ramona by a suspected drunk driver who slammed into the back of her car and fled the scene to a local bar.More>>
Thousands of Navy sailors and Marines will return to San Diego Monday after a seven-month deployment to the western Pacific and Indian oceans, and duty off the Middle East and the Horn of Africa.More>>
Police are searching for a motorist involved in a hit-and run suspect who fled the scene and left one woman with life-threatening injuries Friday.More>>
It was a big night Friday for the San Diego Mesa College Fashion Department. They held their annual Golden Scissors Fashion Show for the 36th year in a row.More>>
The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) lifted the water contact closure Friday for the ocean shoreline at Strand State Beach and Imperial Beach.More>>
The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified the suspect killed Wednesday in a sheriff-involved shooting on the Barona Ranch Indian Reservation.More>>
