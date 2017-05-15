San Diego Quality of Life Report released

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A report that tracks and grades the quality of life in San Diego County was released for the eighth year Monday.

The Center for Sustainable Energy’s Equinox Project, also known as the Dashboard, allows the County to determine what needs improvement through an easy-to-use tool that tracks 15 indicators related to the economy and the environment.

For the first time, the report is available on an interactive website. The group encourages people to go online and measure how well the local government is, or isn’t addressing issues.

“You can start holding you elected officials, and those individuals who truly have the opportunity to change the dynamics of tomorrow, accountable for the data that we are presenting here today,” Len Hering of the Center for Sustainable Energy said.

There has been an improvement over last year’s report, according to six of the indicators. For example, the dashboard shows San Diegan’s have taken extraordinary measures to conserve water.

“the dashboard shows that residential water consumption went down by nearly 25% in just over one year,” Xavier Leonard with the San Diego Foundation said. That is the lowest rate in 17 years.

There were more unhealthy air quality days at a time last year, when the issue was getting attention in the County and state.

San Diego Gas & Electric is improving air quality. Its renewables, wind and solar have increased to 43 percent.

“The goal is 50 percent and again we're the leader in the state, and the only utility at 43 percent and makes a difference in showing leadership,” Leonard said.

San Diego has more than 1,000 clean tech companies supporting healthy jobs and wages — and the county’s economy is growing.

“Local employment remains lower than the state average although entrepreneurship has seen a slight decrease from the previous year,” City Sustainability Cody Hooven said.

Despite these improvements the report shows challenges remain. We spent 9 percent more time in traffic delays, and transportation remains a chief polluter. Mass transit and bike use is a mere 4 percent.

the LA area for example, has almost a three times higher rate of transit ridership so that's something we're not doing right in San Diego,” Colin Parent with Circulate San Diego said.

The rain in 2016 increased beach closures and advisories by 14 percent. When the beaches are closed, these important open spaces cut off our fabric of life.

“In this increasingly polarized society the beaches are where we are at our democratic best, where everyone is the same,” Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina said.

Mayor Dedina says the south end of Imperial Beach has been closed more than 1,000 days in the last decade.

The purpose of the Dashboard Report is to shine a light on the questions that matter to local residents.