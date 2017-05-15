City Council holds public hearing on Mayor Faulconer's budget proposal

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Companies across the world are trying to recover from a cyber attack that has hit 150 countries and infected more than 300-thousand machines since it began spreading last Friday.
Peter Csathy, founder and chairman of Creatv Media discusses what people can do to protect themselves from cyber attacks.More>>
Companies across the world are trying to recover from a cyber attack that has hit 150 countries and infected more than 300-thousand machines since it began spreading last Friday.
Peter Csathy, founder and chairman of Creatv Media discusses what people can do to protect themselves from cyber attacks.More>>
A man suspected of stabbing a restaurant manager in Solana Beach was shot by deputies after a provocation, according to San Diego Sheriff's Department.More>>
A man suspected of stabbing a restaurant manager in Solana Beach was shot by deputies after a provocation, according to San Diego Sheriff's Department.More>>
A report that tracks and grades the quality of life in San Diego County was released for the eighth year Monday.More>>
A report that tracks and grades the quality of life in San Diego County was released for the eighth year Monday.More>>
A report from the Washington Post claims President Donald Trump leaked classified information during a closed meeting with the Russian officials last week, an accusation the White House says is false.More>>
A report from the Washington Post claims President Donald Trump leaked classified information during a closed meeting with the Russian officials last week, an accusation the White House says is false.More>>
One woman was killed late Sunday evening near the San Vicente Resort in Ramona by a suspected drunk driver who slammed into the back of her car and fled the scene to a local bar.More>>
One woman was killed late Sunday evening near the San Vicente Resort in Ramona by a suspected drunk driver who slammed into the back of her car and fled the scene to a local bar.More>>
Taxpayers were able to chime in on Mayor Kevin Faulconer's proposed $3.6 billion budget plan Monday in front of San Diego's City Council members.More>>
Taxpayers were able to chime in on Mayor Kevin Faulconer's proposed $3.6 billion budget plan Monday in front of San Diego's City Council members.More>>
San Diego developer Doug Manchester will be nominated by President Donald Trump as ambassador to the Bahamas, it was confirmed Monday.More>>
San Diego developer Doug Manchester will be nominated by President Donald Trump as ambassador to the Bahamas, it was confirmed Monday.More>>
The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) lifted the water contact closure Friday for the ocean shoreline at Strand State Beach and Imperial Beach.More>>
The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) lifted the water contact closure Friday for the ocean shoreline at Strand State Beach and Imperial Beach.More>>
Police are searching for a motorist involved in a hit-and run suspect who fled the scene and left one woman with life-threatening injuries Friday.More>>
Police are searching for a motorist involved in a hit-and run suspect who fled the scene and left one woman with life-threatening injuries Friday.More>>
It was a big night Friday for the San Diego Mesa College Fashion Department. They held their annual Golden Scissors Fashion Show for the 36th year in a row.More>>
It was a big night Friday for the San Diego Mesa College Fashion Department. They held their annual Golden Scissors Fashion Show for the 36th year in a row.More>>