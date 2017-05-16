President Trump to nominate 'Papa' Doug Manchester as ambassador - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

President Trump to nominate 'Papa' Doug Manchester as ambassador

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego developer Doug Manchester will be nominated by President Donald Trump as ambassador to the Bahamas, it was confirmed Monday. 

If confirmed by the Senate, Manchester would serve as "Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas," according to the White House. 

Known as "Papa" Doug, Manchester was an early and leading supporter of Trump's presidential candidacy, and co-hosted several fundraisers in Rancho Santa Fe.

The chairman of the Manchester Financial Group is best known locally for building hotels and for a stint as publisher of the San Diego Union-Tribune. 

He is also behind plans to redevelop the Navy Broadway Complex in downtown San Diego, and sits on the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute Board of Trustees.

