President Trump honors fallen law enforcement officers in memorial service

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUSI) — Thousands paid tribute to fallen law enforcement officers in the Nation’s capital Monday, including several members of San Diego’s law enforcement, who paid tribute to fallen Officer Jonathan J.D. De Guzman.

"It is time to work with our cops not against them but to support them in making our streets safe, not obstruct them,” President Donald Trump said at the ceremony. “Which we're doing — we obstruct them. It is time for all Americans from all parties and beliefs to join together, in a simple goal to ensure that every child in America has the right to grow up in safety, security and peace."

President Donald Trump honored fallen law enforcement officers from across the country, including local officer Jonathan J.D. De Guzman, a 16-year veteran of the San Diego Police Department, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop last July.

De Guzman is survived by his wife and two kids.

