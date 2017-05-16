Felon arraigned on charges of transporting guns to Mexico

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A Calexico man who was expelled from Mexico on Saturday after completing a firearms-trafficking prison sentence in that country was arraigned in San Diego Monday on a 2011 grand jury indictment charging him with similar crimes in the United States.

Habib Sayb Mujica, 35, was indicted in the Southern District of California nearly six years ago on federal charges related to illegal exportation of guns to Mexico and being a felon in possession of firearms.

In April 2011, Mujica, a U.S. citizen, allegedly retrieved firearm frames, grenade components, ballistic vests and other weapons-related items from a storage locker in Imperial County and subsequently delivered them to two people north of the international border near Calexico Port of Entry, according to court records.

The recipients of the munitions were arrested that day, and Mexican officials found 33 AR-15-style lower receivers, 194 grenade hulls, 193 grenade-fuse assemblies and eight ballistic vests in their possession.

Mujica was arrested by Mexico-based authorities four months later and was convicted in that country of illicit gun trafficking.

In the U.S. indictment, Mujica is charged with illegally possessing and exporting 33 AR-15-type components. Because Mujica, who also has a prior conviction for importing marijuana in the fall of 2008, is a convicted felon, it is a violation of U.S. law for him to possess any firearm.

If convicted of all charges against him, Mujica will face a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

A detention hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday morning.