Two officers identified who shot driver who led Barona Casino identified

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities Monday publicly identified two lawmen who fatally shot a motorist when he allegedly drove a pickup truck toward them during a pursuit over back-country roads near Barona Casino.

Sheriff's Deputies Matthew Addenbrooke and Patrick Farber opened fire on 50-year-old Jeroen Peter Koornwinder of Santa Barbara with a shotgun and rifle, respectively, last Wednesday in the 3100 block of Ketuull Uunyaa Way, on the grounds of the Barona Indian Reservation.

Koornwinder kept driving for a short distance before getting into a collision with another vehicle and succumbing to a gunshot wound to the chest.

The events that led to the fatal shooting began about 1:30 p.m., when tribal police asked for help from sheriff's personnel in apprehending a reckless motorist who was refusing to yield.

"While responding to the call, (deputies) learned the driver had possibly tried to hit a tribal security officer with his truck," sheriff's Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam said.

After leading sheriff's personnel and reservation police on a brief chase over rural roads and through off-road areas, the fleeing driver, later identified as Koornwinder, pulled to a stop near Wildcat Canyon Road and got out of his truck. He was "extremely agitated and uncooperative with deputies," who tried in vain to subdue him by shooting him with beanbag-firing guns, the lieutenant said.

Moments later, as the sheriff's personnel were setting up a tire- deflating device in front of the truck, Koornwinder got back behind the wheel and accelerated toward them, prompting the shooting, Rylaarsdam said.

Following the gunfire, the pickup crashed into a marked sheriff's patrol car, pushing it into a tribal-police vehicle. The truck then collided with a Lexus before rolling to a halt in a patch of roadside shrubbery. Medics pronounced Koornwinder dead at the scene.

Ambulance crews took three women who had been in the Lexus — two in their 70s and one in her 60s — to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A deputy suffered a minor hand injury during the chase.

Addenbrooke has been with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department for three years, and Farber for nine. Both are assigned to the agency's Lakeside station.