Two officers identified who shot driver who led Barona Casino identified

A man suspected of stabbing a restaurant manager in Solana Beach died in the hospital after being shot by deputies, according to San Diego Sheriff's Department.More>>
California is in the middle of a battle over a gas tax increase. San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce President Jerry Sanders and Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer of Silvergate Bank Dino D’Auria talk more about the issue.More>>
Thousands paid tribute to fallen law enforcement officers in the Nation’s capital Monday, including several members of San Diego’s law enforcement, who paid tribute to fallen Officer Jonathan J.D. De Guzman.More>>
Companies across the world are trying to recover from a cyber attack that has hit 150 countries and infected more than 300-thousand machines since it began spreading last Friday.
Peter Csathy, founder and chairman of Creatv Media discusses what people can do to protect themselves from cyber attacks.More>>
A report that tracks and grades the quality of life in San Diego County was released for the eighth year Monday.More>>
Taxpayers were able to chime in on Mayor Kevin Faulconer's proposed $3.6 billion budget plan Monday in front of San Diego's City Council members.More>>
San Diego developer Doug Manchester will be nominated by President Donald Trump as ambassador to the Bahamas, it was confirmed Monday.More>>
Authorities Monday publicly identified two lawmen who fatally shot a motorist when he allegedly drove a pickup truck toward them during a pursuit over back-country roads near Barona Casino.More>>
A Calexico man who was expelled from Mexico on Saturday after completing a firearms-trafficking prison sentence in that country was arraigned in San Diego Monday on a 2011 grand jury indictment charging him with similar crimes in the United States.More>>
The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) lifted the water contact closure Friday for the ocean shoreline at Strand State Beach and Imperial Beach.More>>
