Showers continue Tuesday as winds pick up

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — As a storm system bringing light showers to San Diego County diminishes, wind speeds are expected to ramp up Tuesday in the county's mountains and deserts.

A low pressure system moving across the region will bring cool weather and occasional rain showers in several areas of San Diego County through Tuesday morning and gusty winds in the mountains and deserts will ramp up into Wednesday.

A National Weather Service wind advisory for the mountains and deserts will extend from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

In most affected areas, winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts of up to 55 mph will be possible throughout the advisory period, but gusts could reach 65 mph in the windiest locales, forecasters said. Light winds are expected elsewhere in the county.

Forecasters said light rain in areas other than the deserts would ease up before wind speeds increase this afternoon in the mountains and deserts. The strongest winds are expected tonight, but they will die down to below advisory strength Wednesday.

The winds may cause problems for drivers, especially those operating high-profile vehicles, and could kick up sand and dust in the deserts, according to the NWS. Motorists are urged to use extra caution.