Mayor Faulconer to release revisions to city budget proposal

Mayor Kevin Faulconer is scheduled to unveil Tuesday revisions to his $3.6 billion San Diego city budget, which has been criticized for not doing enough to slow police officer attrition and for cutting support for arts programs.More>>
As a storm system bringing light showers to San Diego County diminishes, wind speeds are expected to ramp up Tuesday in the county's mountains and deserts.More>>
A man suspected of stabbing a restaurant manager in Solana Beach died in the hospital after being shot by deputies, according to San Diego Sheriff's Department.More>>
California is in the middle of a battle over a gas tax increase. San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce President Jerry Sanders and Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer of Silvergate Bank Dino D’Auria talk more about the issue.More>>
Thousands paid tribute to fallen law enforcement officers in the Nation’s capital Monday, including several members of San Diego’s law enforcement, who paid tribute to fallen Officer Jonathan J.D. De Guzman.More>>
The City Council is scheduled to consider Tuesday forming a special committee to address homelessness issues in San Diego.More>>
Taxpayers were able to chime in on Mayor Kevin Faulconer's proposed $3.6 billion budget plan Monday in front of San Diego's City Council members.More>>
San Diego developer Doug Manchester will be nominated by President Donald Trump as ambassador to the Bahamas, it was confirmed Monday.More>>
Authorities Monday publicly identified two lawmen who fatally shot a motorist when he allegedly drove a pickup truck toward them during a pursuit over back-country roads near Barona Casino.More>>
A Calexico man who was expelled from Mexico on Saturday after completing a firearms-trafficking prison sentence in that country was arraigned in San Diego Monday on a 2011 grand jury indictment charging him with similar crimes in the United States.More>>
