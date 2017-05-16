Mayor Faulconer to release revisions to city budget proposal

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Mayor Kevin Faulconer is scheduled to unveil Tuesday revisions to his $3.6 billion San Diego city budget, which has been criticized for not doing enough to slow police officer attrition and for cutting support for arts programs.

The mayor's so-called "May Revise" follows about a week of City Council hearings on various facets of the spending plan, along with a special meeting Monday night to receive input from members of the public who couldn't make it to City Hall during the day.

The biggest controversies at the hearings were a 31 percent reduction in arts funding and the San Diego Police Department staffing issue. The mayor's revisions announcement is scheduled to take place at the SDPD's Western Division station.

At a hearing earlier this month, police Chief Shelley Zimmerman said 13 officers are leaving the department each month, some for more lucrative jobs at other law enforcement agencies. Even though the City Council has approved measures over recent years to raise take-home pay and boost recruiting, the number of officers on the job is roughly the same as five years ago, about 200 less than called for in the budget.

Zimmerman said the only solution was to make San Diego police officers the highest-paid in the county. They're scheduled to receive pay hikes of 3.3 percent in each of the last two years of a five-year contract that's currently in effect.

It's unclear whether Faulconer will ease a $4.7 million cut to funding for the city's Commission on Arts and Culture, which provides financial support to numerous groups around the city. Supporters of arts funding contend that such spending has a high return on investment by attracting out-of-town visitors to places like the Old Globe, La Jolla Playhouse and Balboa Park museums.

The commission is funded by a portion of hotel room tax revenue. According to the mayor's office, arts and culture programs will still receive more city money than they did three years ago.

The cut was the biggest in a budget squeezed by a large jump in the city's required contribution to its employee pension system -- the result of changes in calculations on how long retirees are expected to live, combined by a weak investment performance.

Councilman Chris Ward proposed Monday suspending a voter-approved measure that directs certain funds to San Diego's infrastructure projects. Measure H, passed last June with 65 percent support, delivers increases in sales tax revenues and any pension savings to road repairs and the like — but it also contains a clause allowing it to be suspended during lean budget years.

Ward outlined various uses for more than $15 million in proceeds from a suspension, including restoring arts funding and providing more incentives to police officers to stay on the force. He said the impact on road repairs could be made up by a new hike in the state gas tax.

The City Council is scheduled to hold a hearing on the proposed revisions on Thursday, and vote on a final spending plan next month. The budget goes into effect on July 1.